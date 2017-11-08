Papa’s Table Opens in Wellington

Wellington welcomed a new restaurant to Main Street on November 7. Tom and Rose Carabona’s restaurant, Papa’s Table, will be open for dinner, serving both Italian and Chinese/Vietnamese cuisine. The Carabonas had run a restaurant in Palisade but decided to retire two years ago and move to Wellington to be closer to their granddaughter. At first, they had no intention of opening another eatery but when the building that formerly housed the Chocolate Rose came up for sale, they couldn’t resist.

The restaurant will be serving classic Italian fare. There will be pasta, chicken, steaks, veal and risotto but also a selection of seafood dishes: mussels, clams and other fish not commonly found on the traditional Italian menu.

Rosa is originally from Vietnam and grew up in China. Due to her influence, they will also be serving Pho (the delicious, brothy noodle soup), Vietnamese Egg Rolls, and Asian specials.

For the first week or so, the restaurant will be serving dinner only but they intend to add lunch service as soon as they are able.