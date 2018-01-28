Pathways Begins 40th Anniversary Year with $437,012 Raised for Capital Campaign

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Jan. 23, 2018) – Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support, is pleased to announce that $437,012 of $500,000 has been raised for its current capital campaign. The capital campaign was launched to raise funds for Pathways’ Children’s Healing Garden, which will offer many interactive healing opportunities for children who are grieving the loss of a loved one or are facing a life-limiting illness.

“The grief of children can be overlooked, and it’s important that we support them through these difficult experiences as they grow and develop,” said Tammy-Brannen-Smith, Director of Grief and Loss. “The Garden will provide opportunities for children to navigate their grief in a healthy, natural setting that will allow them to better understand the life-death cycle.”

Garden features will include an oversized “bird’s nest” with an “eggs” seating area for one-on-one counseling; outdoor seating for group therapy; various paths and crossings of different textures for interaction in narrative play therapy; a memory garden; sand play area; steps for moving between tiers; shade structures and trees; a mandala area for art therapy; spaces for solace and sensory experiences with different colors, textures, smells, tastes, and the sound of running water.

Pathways would like to give special thanks to Gulley Greenhouse & Garden Center for their generous support of the Children’s Healing Garden.

As the completion of the Pathways’ capital campaign is rapidly approaching, Pathways is also excited to announce the organization’s 40 year anniversary. This milestone celebrates four decades of serving northern Colorado with compassionate care during life’s most difficult moments. Pathways was founded in 1978 by a team of volunteer nurses and has since grown to be the state’s sixth largest hospice provider. In addition, Pathways for Grief and Loss is northern Colorado’s only grief counseling center and is among the leading grief-support programs nationwide.

Learn more about Pathways and the many ways it serves the community at pathways-care.org.