Pawnee National Grassland Analysis Begins for Wildwood Oil and Gas Project

Ault, Colo. – The Pawnee National Grassland is analyzing the proposed Wildlwood Federal #1 Oil and Gas Well Project, located approximately 4.5 miles north of Briggsdale, Colo. The public is invited to comment on this proposal to construct, operate and maintain an oil and gas well and production facility, along with an access road, on the Pawnee National Grassland.

The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are working together to analyze the proposed action. Detailed information for this project, along with a map of the location, is available online athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47693. Details on how to submit comments are also available there. To be fully considered, comments need to be received by Nov. 27, 2017.

The federal oil and gas lease associated with this proposed well was sold prior to the 2015 Pawnee National Grassland Oil and Gas Leasing Analysis decision. Therefore, this project must meet management direction set in the 1997 Forest Plan.

Reghan Cloudman

Public Affairs Specialist

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

and Pawnee National Grassland

p: 970-295-6770

rcloudman@fs.fed.us

2150 Centre Avenue, Building E

Fort Collins, CO 80526-8119

www.fs.usda.gov/arp

Caring for the land and serving people