Phantom 4 Miler to benefit Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Animal House

Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Animal House Rescue are teaming up for the 8th annual Phantom 4 Miler on October 28 at the Biergarten at Anheuser Busch, 2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins.

This family- and dog-friendly Halloween themed run/walk features a 4-mile course and post-race hot breakfast and beer, all to benefit homeless animals. The race starts and finishes at the Biergarten, where you’ll enjoy panoramic views of the foothills. After the race, breakfast and awards, take a free brewery tour and have lunch at the Biergarten.

Race registration is now open; individual registration is $35. For more details or to register, go to http://animalhousehelp.org/phantom4miler/