Pile Burning near Crown Point Road

Recent snows are providing good conditions for firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District to burn slash piles in the Crown Point area, located south of Rustic on Forest Road 139 near Salt Cabin Park, beginning as soon as Thursday and continuing as conditions allow.

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. Typically, one to 40 larger machine piles could be burned a day with a minimum of six inches of snow cover. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

If you would like to receive regular updates about burning in your area, please contact Reghan Cloudman at 970-295-6770 or rcloudman@fs.fed.us to get added to the district’s email contact list. Burning is also announced on our recorded information line at 970-498-1030 and information is posted online at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.