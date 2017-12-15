Police Investigate Bank Robbery

Police need the community’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

At 5:42 p.m. on December 11, 2017, Fort Collins Police received a report of a robbery at Public Service Credit Union, located at 319 S Meldrum Street. A male suspect entered the bank, displayed a gun, and demanded money from an employee. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The FBI has been notified and is aware of this case. FCPS detectives have followed up on potential leads and now need the community’s help identifying the suspect. The suspect was described as darker skinned male, possibly Hispanic or Asian, 5’5” – 5’8” tall. A photo and video of the suspect is attached. The video is also available online.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Braun at 970-221-6580 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.