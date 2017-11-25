Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision

On November 21, 2017 at approximately 5:55pm, Fort Collins Police were notified of a car versus pedestrian collision at the intersection of Drake Road and Canterbury Drive.

An uninvolved truck was traveling west on Drake Road in the left through-lane. A 1999 Honda sedan was traveling west on Drake Road, a short distance behind the truck, in the right through-lane. The truck had headlights on, but the sedan did not. As the truck passed Canterbury Drive, an adult male pedestrian started to cross Drake Road from north to south. As the pedestrian entered into the right-through lane of westbound Drake Road, the front of the Honda sedan collided with him.

The driver of the Honda sedan, Garrett Dibble, 18, of Fort Collins, was treated at the scene and released with minor injuries. The pedestrian was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where he later succumbed to his injuries. The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The westbound lanes of Drake Road were closed between Raintree Drive and Constitution Avenue for approximately 4 hours while investigators processed the scene. Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed contributed to the collision. The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.