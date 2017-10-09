On October 4, 2017, Fort Collins Police responded to a residence at 1601 North College Avenue to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they observed several suspicious factors and entered the residence to investigate. A deceased person was located in the home.

This is being investigated as a possible homicide. The Larimer County Coroner will determine official cause and manner of death and will identify the decedent at a later time. Police do not have reason to believe there’s an imminent threat to public safety. However, we always advise people to take reasonable safety measures in their daily lives, regardless of any active investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.