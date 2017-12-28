Police respond to incident at Overland Trail Park in LaPorte

According to Public Information Officer David Moore; at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of an incident of domestic violence at the 3500 block of WCR G in LaPorte. An adult female met with authorities and reported an assault by an adult male.

When confronted by the authorities, the man refused to exit the house. A perimeter was established and neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.

Attempts by telephone and loudspeaker were unsuccessful and the Larimer County SWAT team was called in. After continued efforts to communicate, the SWAT Team entered the house, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Further information is unavailable at this time.