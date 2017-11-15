Police Seek Community’s Help Identifying Burglars

Fort Collins Police are asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects responsible for burglarizing a local business.

On August 9, 2017, officers responded to Rock N’ Robin’s at 804 S. College Avenue regarding an overnight burglary. Three suspects could be seen on video surveillance attempting to gain entry through the front door but were unable to break the glass. The suspects ultimately broke a window and entered the building. They stole a variety of marijuana rigs, bongs, and pipes. They also caused extensive damage to the inside of the business. The estimated loss and damage costs totaled roughly $17,500.

Video surveillance captured the break-in.

After processing evidence and investigating possible leads, detectives need help identifying the people responsible for this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective Tim Moeller at 970-221-6563. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.