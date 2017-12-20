Police Seek Information About Missing Woman

Fort Collins Police are looking for a woman missing since early December.

Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen at her home on the night of December 4, 2017. On December 8, her friend called police to request a welfare check when she couldn’t reach Ms. Graves. Officers tried to contact Ms. Graves at her home on Akin Avenue, but nobody answered the door and her car was gone.

On December 10, the concerned friend entered Ms. Graves’ home and called police to report that the residence had been ransacked. Officers responded to investigate further. On December 13, Ms. Graves’ vehicle, a red Toyota Rav4, was found abandoned in a parking garage at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.

A photo of Ms. Graves is attached. While detectives have not found evidence of injury, the suspicious circumstances have caused concern for her safety. Anyone with information about Ms. Graves’ whereabouts should contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.