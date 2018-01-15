Poudre Valley REA conducting installs with helicopter in Poudre Canyon

Hewlett Gulch Trailhead and brief road closures on HWY 14 will occur

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) will be removing and installing new electric poles with a helicopter on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in lower Poudre Canyon. For safety purposes and in cooperating with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, certain areas of the canyon and trailheads will be closed and brief road closures on Highway 14 will occur while PVREA completes the work.

The general public can expect brief and periodic road closures on Highway 14 from Smith Bridge to Hewlett Gulch trailhead. In addition, Hewlett Gulch Trailhead will be closed on January 16 to all members of the public during the construction. PVREA anticipates the helicopter work to be completed and reopen Hewlett Gulch Trailhead by noon onJanuary 16, 2018.

PVREA uses a helicopter to complete power line construction in areas where it is deemed too dangerous for bucket trucks to access the area, such as very hilly and rocky terrain. The helicopter is registered with the Federal Aviation Administration and is experienced in utility line work.

For the safety of the general public, road closures and trailhead closures are necessary during helicopter flight. The helicopter cannot fly over any members of the public; in addition, any homes in which the helicopter must fly over, will be evacuated. These homeowners were notified by PVREA.

PVREA will remove 28 existing poles and replace with new poles. This work is part of the PVREA’s construction work plan which maintains reliable and safe electricity to its members.

All construction work with the helicopter has been arranged with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 41,000 homes and businesses in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder Counties in Northern Colorado.