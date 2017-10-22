PRCA RAM rodeo finals on Thursday at the Ranch in Loveland

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) RAM Mountain States Circuit Finals is one of the largest rodeo events in the region. This three-night rodeo will begin Thursday, October 26 and run through Saturday, October 28, at the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night.

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals pits the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from that year against each other. The events are bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and all-around.

General admission tickets each night cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12. The weekend pass ticket option ($50 for adults, $25 for kids) is available in advance only and includes one ticket to each night. A limited number of VIP tickets are available each night ($45 adults, $30 kids); they include a padded seat, dinner in the cowboy hospitality room, and a rodeo program. Buy tickets online at http://budweisereventscenter.com, by phone at (877) 544-8499, or in person at the Budweiser Events Center box office. For groups of 10 or more, call (970) 619-4122.

For more information, visit http://treventscomplex.com/prca.html