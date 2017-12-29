Protect yourself and your pets from the plague by being preventative

by Morgan DeSpain

Wellington Veterinary Hospital – http://www.wellingtonvets.com

You may or may not have heard about a recent case of plague in a dog in

Fort Collins. A dog was euthanized after a laboratory test confirmed it

was positive for the plague, a few days after sniffing a dead prairie

dog. Plague is a disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. There

are 3 forms of the plague: pneumonic, bubonic and septicemic. People

and animals can become infected when bitten by an infected flea or

through direct contact with infected tissues. Infection can even occur

by inhaling respiratory secretions from infected animals or people.

Humans rarely become infected, but if they do, it can be life

threatening.

To protect both you and your pets from exposure to plague, keep your

pets on flea and tick prevention year round and avoid sick or dead

rodents that carry fleas. Signs of plague in pets include fever,

decreased appetite, and swelling under the jaw or under the front limbs.

These swellings, or abscesses, rupture over time and the discharge can

cause infection in people or animals. If your pet has a swelling or

abscess, plague or a regular abscess could be the cause. A culture

performed by your veterinarian can determine the difference.

The key to plague prevention is flea prevention and avoiding exposure to

rodents and their nests. To find out more about plague, schedule an

appointment with your veterinarian.