Public Informational Meeting for Douglas Road (County Road 54)

Larimer County will hold a public informational meeting to discuss potential future roadway improvements along Douglas Road (County Road 54) between Shields Street and Turnberry Road.

January 25, 2018 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Larimer County Courthouse Administration Building 200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, Hearing Room (1st Floor)

5:30 p.m. – Open House

6 p.m. – County staff Presentation

6:45 p.m. – Questions and Group Discussion

The purpose of this meeting is to respond to resident concerns regarding the State Highway 1 – Douglas Road intersection, traffic volume, truck traffic, and potential roadway and right-of-way changes along Douglas Road. County engineering staff is preparing a preliminary layout of potential road improvements, which will be available at this meeting.

The concept roadway design includes maintaining one travel lane in each direction, adding a center turn lane, widening of paved shoulders/bike lanes, culvert replacements, and intersection improvements, including installation of a traffic signal at the State Highway 1 – Douglas Road intersection.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, please contact Mark Peterson, County Engineer at (970) 498-5714 or by email at mpeterson@larimer.org.