Public meeting on planned closure of US 34 between Loveland and Estes Park

A public meeting on the planned closure of US 34 between Loveland and Estes Park will be held by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and project contractor Kiewit on Wednesday, September 13, from 5-8 p.m., at Namaqua Elementary School, 209 Namaqua Road, Loveland.

On Monday, October 2, US 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon will close to through traffic from just east of mile point (MP) 66, just east of Mall Road, to MP 83, the Dam Store. For several months, crews will fully close US 34 from approximately MP 72 to MP 74, just west of Waltonia. It will be inaccessible, even during the allowed resident travel times, as crews work near the landslide. The road is expected to reopen just prior to the Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

Travel on US 34 between Loveland and Estes Park will be limited to only Big Thompson Canyon residents seven days a week, during certain hours, in order to allow construction on the road, heavily damaged in the 2013 flood. Those who are not canyon residents, notes CDOT, will need to use US 36 and SH 66 to travel between Loveland and Estes Park.

For details on the timetable, restrictions, and closures, and how to obtain resident permits, see https://codot.gov/projects/floodrelatedprojects/us-34-big-thompson-canyon-1