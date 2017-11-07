NORTHEAST COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings regarding the Planning and Environmental Linkages study of US 34 on each end of the corridor area.

The purpose of the public meeting is to inform and gather input from the public on the US 34 study and present the alternatives evaluation process. The study focuses on the US 34 corridor from west of Loveland in Larimer County to the east of Greeley in Weld County. The outcome of the PEL study will be an implementation plan addressing safety and mobility needs for the US 34 corridor. The plan will identify immediate, mid-term, and long-term projects within the project limits.

The meetings are:

Nov. 8, at the Colorado Department of Transportation Region 4 building, 10601 W. 10th Street, Greeley from 5-7 pm with a presentation at 5:30 pm.

Nov. 15, at the Best Western (I-25 and US 34) at 5542 E. US Highway 34, Loveland from 4-7 pm with presentations at 4:30 and 6:00 pm.

Maps, displays, and members of the project team will be available at the public meetings. All materials from the meetings will be posted to the US 34 CDOT website at: us34pel.codot.us. If you have general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project, you may email us at us34pel@codot.us.

