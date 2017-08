Public notices are $39.

They are placed in our printed monthly edition (publishing at the beginning of each month), and online on our web site for as long as you would like. Your public notice will reach approximately 20,000 readers in Northern Colorado over the next month.

Email your content to publicnotices@northfortynews.com, thenĀ fill out the form below with your credit card information. We will post your notice online within 48 hours and in the next printed edition.

Public Notices