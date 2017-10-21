Public Scoping Begins for Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest is taking public feedback during the planning process for the Larimer County Road 44H (Buckhorn Road) Flood Recovery Project.

Significant damage occurred to the Buckhorn Road during the September 2013 Flood above its intersection with County Road 27. Several sections of the road were completely washed away. Emergency repairs were made immediately following the flood, but permanent repairs are needed to bring the road up to county standards and reduce the risk of additional damage from future flooding events.

Permanent repairs are being proposed for an 11-mile corridor along Buckhorn Creek, including relocating portions of the road, regrading and resurfacing the roadway, reconstruction of embankments for increased resiliency and replacement of drainage crossings with open-bottomed culverts with greater capacity to accommodate flood waters. If approved, construction would likely occur from winter 2018 to late summer 2019.

Project plans are available for review at www.larimer.org. The 30-day public scoping process began on Oct. 9, 2017. Written comments can be emailed to Haraminac@pinyon-env.com.