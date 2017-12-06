From the Publisher: “Moe” comes for a visit

While I’m typically a fan of warmer weather, wearing shorts, and water sports, I do love the holidays. It’s the time when we get our visit from Moe the elf. He comes from the North Pole every year in early December, specifically to report to Santa on a daily basis the nice and naughty happenings in our very noisy daily lives with 8 and 5 year old boys. It’s typical to hear the question “Would Moe appreciate telling Santa about your behavior today?”

We have a blast waking up to see the things Moe gets himself into during the night. The highlight one year was the graffiti on a picture of the boys. Another year we witnessed a battle where Moe was tied to a chair by the various Army men and superheroes from our play room.

That’s why in my first holiday season with North Forty News, I wanted to have some fun. In our December print issue, we have dedicated two full pages to holiday sweets. And our journalists put together several other articles to entertain and inform our readers about holiday traditions, while sharing more information about traditions less widely known.

We hope you enjoy, but most importantly have a HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON!

Blaine Howerton, Publisher

North Forty News