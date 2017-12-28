Publisher Update: This gem is being polished and Northern Colorado is making it bright

By Blaine Howerton

North Forty News

As I set out to write about the January 2018 issue of North Forty News, I hoped to look for some perspective about the past six months of being publisher and owner of this publication. After doing a quick search for “quotes of 2018” I came up with this one from C.S. Lewis.

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

The words struck a chord for me because they reminded me of my dream in June to take on the effort to own and operate North Forty News. When I decided to move forward I did so with the understanding that I was going in a new direction with my Journalism career. I was taking my electronic media experience to a different and somewhat uncomfortable level after so many years of producing for television and video. Looking back, the decision strengthened my long-standing desire to provide a vehicle of coverage for unique and community supportive stories.

It’s almost hard to believe the positive changes and growth we have accomplished in six months at North Forty News. Many believed it couldn’t be done. Many believed the community no longer had a desire to support their local community newspaper through advertising and subscriptions. For me, North Forty News was a “gem in the rough.” Frankly, it hasn’t been easy. But it certainly has been gratifying and it is an exciting new pedestal in my career. The team behind North Forty News is helping me polish this gem. They find unique, community centered stories and write in depth pieces which have been fun to read and exciting to publish. Thankfully, the community is reaching out in full support.

As we move into a new chapter, it is important for our community to continue supporting North Forty News. Every subscription and every advertisement helps us move forward with our goal to build a stronger and more in depth news service for Northern Colorado. We have kept our content free through social media, our web site, and monthly print edition out of a sense of duty. But it all comes at a significant cost. We need support wherever we can get it. That’s why I encourage anyone reading our content to consider subscribing by sending in the form on the last page of the paper or signing up online at http://northforty.news/subscribe

I write personal notes to our subscribers and advertisers. I’m not sure many publishers would take on that task. I do it because I enjoy talking to people in our community and expressing our thanks for their many years of support. I am looking forward to many years of polishing this “gem,” and I hope Northern Colorado will continue to help us do so too.