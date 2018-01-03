Radon Awareness Programs via CSU Extension

Have you tested your home for radon? Thousands of preventable lung cancer deaths in the United States result from indoor exposure to radon, which enters buildings from the natural decay of uranium in the soil and rocks below. Radon is an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas found naturally in the soil. Testing your home is easy. Attend one of the Radon Awareness Programs to learn more about the health effects of radon and how to test. You will receive a free radon test kit to test your home.

January 17, 2018 – Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow, Fort Collins, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Registration is through the Fort Collins Recreator at (970) 221-6655.

January 25, 2018 – Estes Valley Library, Hondius Room, Estes Park, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Registration: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4fabab2baafc1-radon

February 1, 2018 – Berthoud Community Library, 236 Welch Ave., Berthoud, CO, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4fabab2baafc1-radon

February 19, 2018 – Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Registration is through the Fort Collins Recreator at (970) 221-6655.

All programs are FREE and open to the public.

Registration is required.

For more information, contact Karen Crumbaker at CSU Larimer County Extension at (970) 498-6003 or kcrumbaker@larimer.org