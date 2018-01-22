Ready for some Rocky Mountain oysters?

They’re not oysters. And, no, they don’t taste like chicken. These regional delicacies are bull testes, harvested when male calves are castrated, and they’ll be served up sliced, breaded in a crunchy coating, and fried to golden brown perfection at the “Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry,” Friday, February 16, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., a fundraiser for the Poudre High School Future Farmers of America (FFA). Held in the high school gym, 201 Impala Drive, Fort Collins, the event includes a dinner featuring the famed “oysters,” plus a silent auction and a live auction. Tickets are $10; ages 5 and under eat free.

The much-anticipated dinner, with oysters prepared by the CSU Meat Science Department, will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Not enticed by the oysters? Chicken fingers (not actual fingers, and they do taste like chicken) will be served, too, along with salad, corn, and dessert.

The silent auction, 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m., includes all sorts of items that future farmers and others will appreciate. Items in the past have included pottery, home décor, toys, gift certificates and much more, as well as practical items such as hay, bags of feed, and gravel. The live auction—for offerings that in years past have included 8 hours of labor by FFA members, leftover frozen oysters, and donated large items—starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance, as well as at the door. Get advance tickets from any PHS FFA member, or contact Poudre High School staff members Mackenzie Crooks at mcrooks@psdschools.org or Sadie Nelson at sadien@psdschools.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

The Oyster Fry raises money for members of the FFA chapter to attend leadership conferences, career development events, and conventions in Colorado and throughout the United States.

Follow the FFA Oyster Fry Facebook event page at https://facebook.com/events/663805247342276/ You’ll find a link on that page to pre-register for an auction bidder number, so that, at the event, you can focus your attention on savoring those Rocky Mountain oysters.