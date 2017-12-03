Recreation Department’s December Event Calendar

The City of Fort Collins Recreation Department is your community resource for staying active and connected in the Fort Collins community. Recreation offers programs and activities for all abilities. In addition to traditional programming, Recreation will host a number of unique events throughout December including the annual Holiday Village, Winter SOAP Show, Winter Festival, and more. A listing of special events taking place in December is below. For more information about these events and others, visit fcgov.com/recreation, or follow us on Facebook at “City of Fort Collins Recreator” or Instagram at “fcrecreator”.

Holiday Village

December 1–January 4 (Open during Senior Center Facility hours) Location: Senior Center

Visit the Fort Collins Senior Center during the holiday season to enjoy the sights and sounds of a miniature village come to life – complete with holiday tree and working train. For more information, visit fcgov.com/recreator.

Winter SOAP Show

Friday, December 1 (1:30-3 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.), Saturday, December 2 (2-3:30 p.m.) Location: Senior Center

Get into the holiday spirit this season with the annual Winter SOAP Show filled with comedy skits by SOAP Troupe and music performed by the SOAPTones. Tickets may be purchased for $5 at the Senior Center.

Winter Festival

Saturday, December 16 (8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.), Location: Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC)

Enjoy a fun-filled day of ice activities including ice skating, speed skating, and curling demonstrations. Public skate will be open from 12:15-2 p.m. with lessons for skating and curling available for free. For more information, visit fcgov.com/recreator.

Winter Festival, An Abridged Performance

Saturday, December 16 (4 p.m.), Location: Senior Center

The Fort Collins Senior Center and Studio West Dance Center are delighted to present an abridged performance of The Nutcracker. The show will include excerpts of classic dances from the Tchaikovsky/Pepita ballet. Tickets may be purchased for $5 at the Senior Center.