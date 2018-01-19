Recreation Department’s February Event Calendar

The City of Fort Collins Recreation Department is your community resource for staying active and connected in the Fort Collins community. Recreation offers programs and activities for all abilities. In addition to traditional programming, Recreation will host a number of unique events throughout February. A listing of special events taking place in February is below. For more information about these events and others, visit fcgov.com/recreation or follow us on Facebook.

Spring Recreator Registration

Thursday, February 8 (Starting at 7 a.m.)

Spring is just around the corner, and Recreation is ready with spring and summer programming. The spring edition of the Recreator includes information about our favorite events like Kites in the Park, and the new Funquest Camp. For more information, and to receive your own copy of the Recreator, visit fcgov.com/Recreator.

Hay Stack Honeys

Sunday, February 11 (1-2:30 p.m.)

Will “ewe” be my Valentine? Spend a heart-filled afternoon making cards, treats, playing games, and visiting the animals at The Farm. For more information, visit fcgov.com/thefarm.

Fondue & Film

Wednesday, February 14 (5-8 p.m.)

Enjoy a special night at the Senior Center with appetizers, chocolate fondue, and a romantic movie for Valentine’s Day. For more information, visit fcgov.com/50plus.

Club 36

Saturday, February 17 (6-9 p.m.)

Introducing the new kids club. Sometimes parents need a night out on the town, and sometimes kids need a night away from their parents. That’s where Club 36 comes in. 3rd-6th graders are invited to take over Foothills Activity Center for a night of kids only fun. For more information, visit fcgov.com/daycamps.