Recruiting Volunteers for Canyon Lakes Christmas Tree Sale

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Christmas tree cutting on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest has been a holiday tradition for nearly 40 years in the Red Feather Lakes area, with generations of families taking part in some cases! The district is looking for help in the office and field keeping this tradition going.

Volunteers are needed to work at the entrance station, located south of Red Feather Lakes, west of the Manhattan Road, on Dec. 2 and 3. They will work with U.S. Forest Service staff, leaving Fort Collins at 7 a.m. Volunteers will great tree cutters, hand out maps of the cutting area, answer questions and check that vehicles have at least 4WD (not AWD) or traction devices (not socks) before entering the area.

Volunteers are also needed to be Smokey Bear and his helpers on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Working with Forest Service employees, these volunteers leave Fort Collins at 8 a.m. to help spread Smokey Bear’s fire prevention message. Smokey greets the public, poses for pictures and acts as a bear ambassador to tree cutters. Smokey’s helpers escort him, take photos and hand out goodies at Smokey’s cabin within the cutting area. It is a chance to see a lot of smiles from kids and grown-ups alike!

Office volunteers are needed weekdays to answer phones and help issue cutting permits from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8 at our Fort Collins office, located at 2150 Center Ave., Building E. Volunteers are asked to work one to two days a week from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office is open weekdays, except Wednesdays. This is a fun opportunity to let folks know about the cutting area, providing maps and helpful tips.

If you are interested in volunteering this holiday season, please contact the office at 970-295-6702 or by email to mcbollinger@fs.fed.us.