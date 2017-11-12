Red Feather Lakes Community Library turns 48!

“It’s a birthday party for Red Feather Lakes Community Library, located in beautiful downtown Red Feather Lakes, and now just turned 48 as of November 4.

In 1969, local residents, long aware of a need for a library servicing the area invited the Fort Collins library up to the area. However, the bookmobile was unable to pull the grade of McNay Hill on the then unpaved road.

So, locals took matters into their own hands by collecting donated books and securing space in the basement of the local Property Owner’s Association building. There, they started a small, local library – Red Feather Lakes Community Library, opening for business November 4, 1969.

Operated fully through volunteer efforts and funded by a small amount provided by Larimer County – as well as local donations — the Library outgrew the cozy space and dirt floor of the original location. Through massive local fundraising efforts, the current building was erected in 1987 and then extensively expanded in 2005 through the efforts of locals and the grant writing ability of the first paid librarian, Marilyn Colter.

Currently, in year 48 the Library serves the recreational and educational interests of the residents of Red Feather Lakes, Crystal Lakes, Glacier View Meadows and Hewlett Gulch, offering a circulating collection of books, books on CD, DVDs, e-Books. and other checkoutables ranging from a small animal trap ot binoculars, e-readers, toys and juvenile science kits as well as nature backpacks.

“We’re looking forward to a great, second 48 years of community service,” Creed Kidd, Library Director