by Creed Kidd

Red Feather Lakes Community Library

We’re going to continue our discussion of donors, builders and contributors to our outdoors “Library in the Landscape Project” next month, the month of giving. We’ll also discuss how you can make what we hope is your favorite library, Red Feather Lakes Community Library, even better in a multitude of ways.

This month, however, we’re talking services. Services that perhaps you didn’t know we offered or didn’t really need to know until you needed them. That’s fine, and consider this a heads-up.

Of course, we don’t and can’t offer everything, but we’re happy to make referrals. Would you like to purchase a copy of Evadene Swanson’s Red Feather Lakes: The First 100 Years? We can tell you where. Or how and where to get a great summer’s ice cream cone. Or we can provide a flyer that lists area eateries, local trails, or how to get a Colorado or local fishing license. Forest Service contacts? No problem. Need a notary? We have two at the library, and in the unusual event that both happen to be off, we can make area recommendations.

Interested in local Red Feather/Livermore and area social organizations? We’re happy to hand or email you a copy of the list maintained and updated by Pat Clemens with the Red Feather Historical Society. Ditto, with upcoming festival and craft fair events. Interested in setting up a booth at the upcoming Greening of Red Feather Festival in early December? Drop us a line (at help@redfeatherlibrary.org) and we’ll happily email you an application/information flyer.

Your Red Feather Library also offers faxing services, copy machine access, no-charge document scanning services, local and remote printing from our computers or your device.

We’ve offered e-book and e-reader check-out for some time. New is check-out-able equipment that can help you preserve, conserve and backup your home photos, documents, family VHS tapes and home-recorded cassette tapes.

Remember when saving data on high speed, large capacity 3.5-inch floppy discs was state of the art? We do, dimly, but if you still retain valuable data on those now-dusty discs we can lend you a USB-compatible floppy drive reader to move those files onto a flash drive or system hard drive. Or bring them in, and we’ll assist here with PC-formatted discs. Our experience has been that some old (or ancient) file formats are irretrievable and some (ancient or damaged) discs are unreadable—but otherwise, the price is right (free), and chances are fair to good that we’ll be able to save some or all of your data.

There’s more. We’ve haven’t begun to mention fitness trackers, check-out binoculars, state park free entrance passes, laptop computers, nature study backpacks, a microscope and slides, GPS kits, assemble-robotics, STEM kits, make-your-own-menu play food kits, a children’s simulated cash register with simulated money (we’re currently looking for a simulated card chip reader), and much more. But we will, another time. Promise.