Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee Meeting

FIRE HOUSE MEETING ROOM
44 FIRE HOUSE LANE, RED FEATHER LAKES, October 26, 2017, 1:30-3:30 PM
MEETING AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL: Ted Carter, Terri Donnelly, Sean Dougherty, Don Rogers, Joan Rosecrans, Fred Sandal, Lucille Schmitt, Janice Weixelman
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES: September 28, 2017
COMMUNICATION ITEMS:
- Committee Member Communications
- County Communications –
- November Meeting Canceled
- How to create your account online for Boards and Commission Notices
(see Attached)
- Debby Johnson will be the Administrative Contact (498-7668 or djohnson@larimer.org) from this date forward
- Proposed project for application to the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program
COMMENTS FROM THE AUDIENCE (Non-Agenda Items, 5-minute limit)
UPDATES: (20-minute limit)
None
NEW BUSINESS: (20-minute limit)
None
ACTION ITEMS:
None
DISCUSSION ITEMS:
- Roads Survey – Community Outreach, Survey Compilation
- Outreach and Project Development Group
- Grants – Project and Funding
- Sign Code
- Health Care/Clinic Need
- Mountain Resilience Long Range Plan Update
DETERMINE AGENDA FOR NEXT MEETING:
Next regular meeting: December 26, 2017
Be the first to comment