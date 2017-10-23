Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee Meeting

October 23, 2017

FIRE HOUSE MEETING ROOM

44 FIRE HOUSE LANE, RED FEATHER LAKES, October 26, 2017, 1:30-3:30 PM

MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL: Ted Carter, Terri Donnelly, Sean Dougherty, Don Rogers, Joan Rosecrans, Fred Sandal, Lucille Schmitt, Janice Weixelman

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES: September 28, 2017

COMMUNICATION ITEMS:

  1. Committee Member Communications
  2. County Communications –
  • November Meeting Canceled
  • How to create your account online for Boards and Commission Notices

(see Attached)

  • Debby Johnson will be the Administrative Contact (498-7668 or djohnson@larimer.org) from this date forward
  1. Proposed project for application to the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program

COMMENTS FROM THE AUDIENCE (Non-Agenda Items, 5-minute limit)

UPDATES: (20-minute limit)

None

NEW BUSINESS: (20-minute limit)

None

ACTION ITEMS:

None

DISCUSSION ITEMS:

  1. Roads Survey – Community Outreach, Survey Compilation
  2. Outreach and Project Development Group
  3. Grants – Project and Funding
  4. Sign Code
  5. Health Care/Clinic Need
  6. Mountain Resilience Long Range Plan Update

DETERMINE AGENDA FOR NEXT MEETING:

Next regular meeting: December 26, 2017

