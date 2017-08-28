Red Feather Library

By Creed Kid

Red Feather Lakes Library

Out and about the past couple of weeks, away from electric power and communication service, I tried something new this year. On past expeditions, I’ve taken a thin paperback for those off times – or special times – when reading is appropriate or treasured.

This year, at very close the weight and size of my paperback I took a library: a couple of hundred books, fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography – a dictionary for terms and phrases needing further exploration; a night light for evening use. Small print or an unpleasant font – no problem.: I effortlessly change both. When the first title I dipped into didn’t match the mood then I tried others until Goldilocks-style I found one just right.

This versatility and ease of selection is through an e-reader. There are disadvantages, of course. I was tethered occasionally to a small portable charging device (that however, made many aspects of my visit otherwise more comfortable). I miss page numbers. And, I find it more difficult to peek into the last chapter to pre-determine who did in Colonel Mustard in the study with a candlestick.

However, the nature of a library has changed. For Downton Abbey’s Crawley family, this was a large room, formal-feeling that vaguely feels as if one should dress up to use; surrounded by innumerable impressive-looking books that no one reads or wants to read.

I dress down to use my library. My library is casual, individualized and fits comfortably in a large pocket. I take the stuff I want to read: Abbey through Wordsworth, Swinburne, Pullman, Tolkien, and of course a few guilty pleasures. Given one’s temperament and interests that could equally and profitably be Patterson, the complete Longmire series, Joe Pickett or Masie Dobbs.

We enjoy now an unprecedented opportunity for good or pleasurable or great reading at limited cost, space or bulk with exceptional organization and availability. This applies both to the printed page and the e-screen.

Studies have indicated that many people prefer print and the page above he screen and that’s fine. There’s ample room for both and certainly unique advantages for both. There’s no learning curve for using a hardbound book and turning the page is as comfortable and leisurely as an old shoe.

At Your library – and our library – Red Feather Lakes Community Library – we offer you as many opportunities as practical at varying levels and comfort and skill. Your library, your choice. Your opportunity. Individualized.

We’re in the opportunity business.

At Your local community library, we’re here seven days a week 9 to 6, 63 hours per week 360 (or more) days a year. We’re here to offer you opportunities. The rest is your interest and choice.

We’re casual. Dress down to come in. (But not too far down).