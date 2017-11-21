Red Mountain Open Space Seasonal Closure – December 1, 2017

LOVELAND, Colo. – The seasonal closure of Larimer County’s Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins, will begin effective Friday, December 1, 2017 . LOVELAND, Colo. – The seasonal closure of Larimer County’s Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins, will begin effective

Red Mountain Open Space will remain closed to the public during the winter months because of winter weather conditions and the protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep, as set forth in the open space’s management plan.