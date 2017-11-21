Red Mountain Open Space Seasonal Closure – December 1, 2017

November 21, 2017 Theresa Rose Uncategorized 0
LOVELAND, Colo. – The seasonal closure of Larimer County’s Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins, will begin effective Friday, December 1, 2017.
Red Mountain Open Space will remain closed to the public during the winter months because of winter weather conditions and the protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep, as set forth in the open space’s management plan.
It will reopen to the public on March 1, 2018.

Related Articles

Outdoors

Area reservoirs – community input needed

June 18, 2017 admin Outdoors Comments Off on Area reservoirs – community input needed

Reclamation Invites Public Comment on RMP/EA for Horsetooth, Carter Lake, Pinewood, Flatiron Reservoirs LOVELAND, Colo. — The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, along with Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, is seeking […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*