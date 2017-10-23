The annual fall Ask-A-Lawyer Day for Larimer County will take place on Friday, October 27, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., at the Larimer County Justice Center, 201 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins. Upwards of 150 lawyers will be available for 30-minute sessions to answer your questions regarding a case (or cases) you are handling on your own. The session is free, but registration is required; register here: http://signupgenius.com/go/4090c4bafab29a0fc1-fall

Presented by the Larimer County Access to Justice Committee (https://larimerbar.org/access-to-justice-self-help-center/), the lawyers will be helping in three different areas of law:

Family Law: Regarding custody, divorce, enforcement of your domestic relations orders, or modifications of parenting time or child support cases.

Civil Law: Regarding evictions, landlord/tenant, small claims, or money related cases.

Probate Law: Regarding wills, estates, guardianship, or conservatorship cases.

Register now and bring your questions to a lawyer for free on October 27!