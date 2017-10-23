Register for a free session at Ask-a-Lawyer Day

October 23, 2017 Sally Roth Events 0
PHOTO COURTESY OF LARIMER COUNTY ACCESS TO JUSTICE COMMITTEE

The annual fall Ask-A-Lawyer Day for Larimer County will take place on Friday, October 27, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., at the Larimer County Justice Center, 201 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins. Upwards of 150 lawyers will be available for 30-minute sessions to answer your questions regarding a case (or cases) you are handling on your own. The session is free, but registration is required; register here: http://signupgenius.com/go/4090c4bafab29a0fc1-fall

Presented by the Larimer County Access to Justice Committee (https://larimerbar.org/access-to-justice-self-help-center/), the lawyers will be helping in three different areas of law:

Family Law: Regarding custody, divorce, enforcement of your domestic relations orders, or modifications of parenting time or child support cases.

Civil Law: Regarding evictions, landlord/tenant, small claims, or money related cases.

Probate Law: Regarding wills, estates, guardianship, or conservatorship cases.

Register now and bring your questions to a lawyer for free on October 27!

Related Articles

No Picture
Events

Board of County Commissioners Meeting

June 13, 2017 admin Events Comments Off on Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9am. The public is invited to this administrative meeting. The meeting will also be recorded and broadcast online at http://larimer.org/bcc/broadcast.cfm Location: Commissioners’ Conference Room 200 […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*