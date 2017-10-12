Adult 6v6 Coed Volleyball. Unlimited rosters, ages 14+ may participate. Rally scoring will be used. Schedule will consist of six match nights. Games to be played on Wednesday evenings at Wellington Middle School Gym (use south entrance). Registration fee is good for eight scheduled games. Games begin Wednesday, October 25. Spectators are allowed but must remain in gym.

Registration limited to six (6) teams. Team Fee: $310.00

Registration Deadlines:

Walk-in: October 20th @ 5 pm

Online: October 22nd @ 12 midnight