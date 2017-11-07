Residential Parking Permit Program Public Meeting

The City of Fort Collins’ Parking Services department will host a public meeting to gather feedback on the Residential Parking Permit Program (RP3). The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, in the Community Room at 215 N. Mason St. The City will provide an overview of the program, recent changes, and an update on newly added zones. Residents who live in an RP3 neighborhood will have an opportunity to share with staff what they do and do not like about the program, and offer suggestions for improvement. Other community members will be able to learn more about RP3 and how they can implement permitting in their neighborhoods. For more information about this meeting or the Residential Parking Permit Program, visit www.fcgov.com/parking.