Restaubar 1501 Responsible Association of Retailers Membership in Question

Fort Collins, Colo. – TEAM Wellness & Prevention has suspended Restaubar 1501’s Responsible Association of Retailers (RAR) membership in light of the recent suspension of the bar’s liquor license. Per the Responsible Alcohol Retailer (RAR) bylaws, the process for the Peer Review Committee will be initiated. The Peer Review Committee is designed to work with members to address accusations that are contrary to the RAR Code of Ethics. The committee consists of six un-biased member business representatives, two off-premise and two on-premise, one Loveland member, and one cannabis chapter member. The intent of the review process is to provide accused members the opportunity to explain situations and to extend resources to avoid future incidences. The Peer Review Committee is designed to protect the integrity of the RAR program and its members. This does not indicate that Restaubar 1501 has been expelled from the group. The process provides an opportunity gain further information about the incident, provide resources to the accused to correct systems, and, most importantly, to give members the chance to restore their reputation in the community and among their fellow members. The suspension from the program will remain in effect until a decision by the Peer Review Committee is made regarding Bondi’s membership status.

“We are extremely concerned about the egregious nature of the violations that Restaubar 1501 is accused of. If substantiated, the alleged violations display a wanton and willful desire to break the law and to profit from illegal activity that is not in alignment with our RAR code of ethics and our community values.” Gordon Coombes, Executive Director of TEAM Wellness & Prevention