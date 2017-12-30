Ring in the New Year with First Night Fort Collins!

Fort Collins, CO – Ring in the New Year under the Downtown Holiday Lights with the FREE, family-friendly, and non-alcoholic New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Fort Collins! The 22nd anniversary of First Night will include 30+ arts-based performances at 7 venues throughout Downtown Fort Collins!

Children and families are invited to venture through the illuminated streets of Old Town bouncing from venue to venue to enjoy mind-boggling magic shows, high-flying acrobatic performances, international dance routines, hilarious comedy acts and plenty more! This completely FREE event will feature festive face painters, a ‘bounceland’ of giant inflatables, and a fireworks display presented by UCHealth to cap off the evening at 9:30pm!

This year’s featured performance venues include Opera Galleria, Bas Bleu Theatre, Aztlan Community Center, Art Lab, Northern Hotel, Community of Christ Church Gym, and Old Town Square. Civic Center Park is this year’s designated fireworks display venue.

Visit FirstNightFoCo.com to view this year’s full entertainment schedule.

Check out the First Night Itinerary below to plan your evening and make the most of all the action!

First Night Fort Collins Itinerary

5:00pm

The First Night festivities kick off at 5:00pm sharp in Old Town Square with an amazing display of danger-defying circus acts followed by the blast off of the annual Kids’ Countdown at 5:30pm signifying the start of the night. Plus, enjoy free skating on the Old Town Square Skating Rink from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

5:45pm

After the Kids’ Countdown, grab a First Night Brochure and pick out the must-see performances on your list! Head on over to the venue of your choosing or hitch a ride on the FREE First Night Shuttle to catch all the amazing acts! Stop by each venue in order, or create your own adventure and explore the performances anyway you choose.

9:00pm

After the entertainment concludes at 9:00pm, make your way over to the designated fireworks viewing area at Civic Center Park to get ready for the big moment.

9:30pm

At 9:30pm sharp, end your evening with a bang as Downtown Fort Collins comes alive with a dazzling fireworks display presented by UCHealth to cap off a fantastic night – and year!

Parking & Transportation

Downtown Fort Collins will be offering free parking all day long at any of the 3 Downtown Parking Structures. Or, avoid driving and take the MAX bus! Rides are only $1.25 each way and kids under the age of 17 ride free! Visit RideTransfort.com/MAX for more information.

During the event, the FREE First Night Shuttle will be making rounds throughout Downtown Fort Collins stopping a hop, skip and a jump away from each First Night venue. The shuttle will be running every 5 minutes starting at 5:30pm. View the shuttle schedule and route at FirstNightFoCo.com.

###

The Downtown Fort Collins Business Association (DBA), a non-profit corporation, is organized to assist in the promotion, development and improvement of the Downtown Area of Fort Collins, Colorado. Its mission is to “Advance the vitality and prosperity of Downtown, the heart of Fort Collins,” with the vision that Downtown Fort Collins will be recognized as a premier destination and respected as one of the most prosperous and vital business districts in Colorado. The DBA represents more than 200 members and produces community-favorite events and promotions such as First Night Fort Collins, the Colorado Brewers’ Festival, Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Great Plates of Downtown, Tiny Tot Halloween, the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and dozens of other events.