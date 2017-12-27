Ring in the New Year at the rodeo!

The New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge has quickly become a favorite way to ring in the New Year—eight seconds at a time! The 12th Annual First National Bank’s New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge will be held on December 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Budweiser Events Center, located at 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, in The Ranch. Thrill to rodeo favorites such as saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, and bull riding, along with the family-friendly mutton bustin’. Freestyle bullfighting, the craziest event in rodeo, returns for its fifth year.

Tickets are $17-$32; $12 for ages 2-12. All tickets will increase $5 the day of the show. Purchase tickets at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, online at http://BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or by phone at (877) 544-8499). A $125 VIP ticket includes floor seating in the VIP pit, an unlimited buffet and a host bar for select beverages.

After the Extreme Rodeo Challenge, the excitement will continue at the First National Bank Building at The Ranch for the NoCo New Year’s Bash, hosted by Big 97.9. Watch the countdown to the New Year, with live entertainment from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.