Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (https://rcvfd.org/) will be held at Stove Prairie School, 3891 Stove Prairie Road, Bellvue, on November 4, beginning at 6:00 p.m. All area residents are encouraged to attend! The event will include a potluck; please bring a main dish, salad, bread or dessert to share. The meeting will include election of officers and update of bylaws. Please review this PDF document before the meeting: https://rcvfd.org/local/documents/Bylaws.pdf