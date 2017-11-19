Rocky Mountain Train Show at the Larimer County Fairgrounds

The Rocky Mountain Division of the Train Collectors Association is pleased the Holiday 2017 Rocky Mountain Train Show at the First National Bank Exhibition Building at the Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland on November 25th and 26th, 2017.

You’ll find trains ranging from antique American Flyer and Lionel to modern HO, O, N and other scale models and Thomas the Tank Engine. This family-oriented event features 10+ operating train layouts in all scales, an incredible LEGO display, a marketplace of over 160 tables of trains for sale, and appraisal opportunities for your old trains.

Our Kids Corner features hands-on train layouts, story time, face painting and a ride on train. Santa will also be there for the children.

Adult admission is $8; children 12 and under, active military personnel with ID are free.

Parking is FREE.

The Ranch Events Complex at the Larimer County Fairgrounds is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colorado- I-25 at exit 259 East.

Show hours: Sat 9 am to 5 pm. Sun 9 am to 3 pm

Full show details may be found online at www.RockyMountainTrainShow.com.

Contact Butch Walb for more information 303-833-2890 or by email Information@RockyMountainTrainShow.com