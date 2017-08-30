Roamin’ the Range, September 2017

And a new season begins…

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave. in downtown Greeley starts the season off with a bang offering a full slate of performances in September. On the 8th at 7:30 p.m. enjoy Sister’s Back to School Catechism “The Holy Ghost and other Terrifying Tales.” It’s a hysterical lesson where you learn the church’s take on Halloween tales of ghosts and goblins. On Sept. 15 The Alley Cats perform at 6:30 p.m. This doc-wop group brings their own style to songs of the 50s and 60s. On the 16th, there will be music, dance, cirque arts and special film effects created by Quixotic-Gravity of Center. 70’s Soft Rock and Classics take center stage Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. when four bands relive the golden age of soft rock classics. To see the full 2017-18 season line-up go to UCStars.com or call (970)-356-5000.

Goodguys 20th Colorado Nationals, a “cool cars, cool people” automotive festival featuring over 2,000 hot rods, customs, classics, street rods, muscle cars and trick trucks, September 8-10 at The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Event includes vendor and manufacturer exhibits, used parts automotive swap meet and cars-for-sale area, live music, a car show and fun for kids. Classic car auction, McKee building, 1 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets and detailed information, Goodguys (925) 838-9876, The Ranch (970) 619-4000 or https://www.good-guys.com/cn-2017

Fort Collins Symphony is offering a 10% discount to first-time purchasers of season tickets to their Season of Diversity which opens October 7 with an assortment of cultural pieces plus 16-year-old violin virtuoso Ray Ushikubo performing Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2. See https://LCtix.com/FCS-Season-Tickets or call (970) 221-6730, or purchase in person at Lincoln Center ticket office at 417 West Magnolia Street. For information on the rest of the season, see http://fcsymphony.org or call (970) 482-4823.

Internationally known pianist David Korevaar and friends playing Mozart Concertos kicks off a new series, CU @ the Dairy, in Boulder, 7:30 p.m. September 7. The series continues at 8 p.m. September 15 with The Yellow Ticket, a multi-media event featuring a rare 1918 silent film with score performed live by violinist Alicia Svigals and jazz pianist Marilyn Lerner. The intention is to bring together cultural awareness in music, film and discussion. The following day Jazz @ the Dairy presents Alfredo Muro, guitar, and James Bailey, cello, at 7:30 p.m. The Soundscape series presents Women in Classical Music at 2 p.m., September 20. On September 27, Shake Schimmel and Shout! is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to round out performances for the month, all scheduled at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. For more information, see https://thedairy.org

Once is on tap September 1 through November 11 at Midtown Arts Center, 3750 South Mason Street, Fort Collins. This musical features an impressive ensemble of actor-musicians playing their own instruments onstage. The story involves a Dublin street musician about to give up on his dream when a young woman takes an unexpected interest in his moving music. As their relationship thrives, so does their music. For details, see https://midtownartscenter.com

The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins greets the new season with a super-busy schedule beginning September 7 with a performance by Bela Fleck and Abigail Washborn. Is He Dead? starts September 8 and runs through the 17th. Jim Breuer takes the stage September 15, followed by Cody Jinks on September 16. Josh Garrels is live in concert with Loud Harp on September 20. Open Stage presents Ideation September 22 through October 14, and on September 23, the Ninth Annual Fall Festival Brewfest is on tap. Come hear the Black Violin September 30. For details and descriptions of this stellar round-up of performances, go to https://lctix.com