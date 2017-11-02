Roamin’ the Range in November 2017

by Libby James

In a search for unique and fun things to do along the wide Colorado range during the month of thankfulness, we came up with some pretty special happenings. For starters, all you Twilight Zone fans will be excited to visit the Theater Company of Lafayette, 300 East Simpson Street in Lafayette, to see “Return to the Twilight Zone.” This parody features three amazing episodes from the original series performed live on stage, complete with vintage commercials. Bone up on your TZ trivia. You could win a Twinkie during intermission. (Yes. Twinkies are once again available!) The show is on tap through November 11. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://brownpapertickets.com/event/3084321

Lovers of classical music who would like to learn more about how to understand and truly hear symphonic music will want to know about Listen/Hear 1001, four casual sessions that include live performances combined with thoughtful talks to increase your knowledge and enjoyment. Presented by Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Hall, 1000 14th Street #15, in Denver. Starts November 9. For more information call (303) 623-7876 or see http://coloradosymphony.org

Boulder Dinner Theatre, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, finishes a run of “Rock of Ages” November 11. Parental guidance is suggested for this “seriously silly, absurdly enjoyable arena-rock musical.” It takes the music of hit bands such as Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake to save a treasured venue from capitalist strip mall development. Seven-time Tony Award winner “Annie” follows, with this family-friendly musical opening November 18. Annie charms theater-goers with her rendition of “Tomorrow” and her search for parents that abandoned her long ago. It all ends happily as Annie finds a welcoming home. “Annie” plays though February 24, 2018. Call (303) 449-6000 for more information and tickets. You can also contact the box office via http://bdtstage.com/

Life is story and everyone loves hearing true stories well-told. A special opportunity to do so comes up November 5 at the Lincoln Center, 417 Magnolia Street in Fort Collins, when “The Moth Mainstage” arrives at 7:30 p.m. Launched in 1997, The Moth is downloaded 44 million times a year and is heard on more than 450 radio stations worldwide. These stories, told by emerging and established writers, honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience. Presented by the Lincoln Center and KUNC radio. Tickets: (970) 221-6730 or https://lctix.com/ Please note that “Jersey Boys” and the national touring company of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” arrive this month at the Lincoln Center.

Award-winning Blas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins, (970) 498-8949 or https://basbleu.org/ is staging “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” November 26 through December 17. This modern comedy is a satirical look at the lost opportunities and dashed dreams of three wacky siblings and their friends in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Looking for a Christmas show for the whole family? Consider “A Christmas Story,” November 17 through December 31 at Midtown Arts Center, 3750 Mason Street in Fort Collins (https://midtownartscenter.com/ or (970) 225-2555). Or check out the Lincoln Center’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., December 22 only. Call (970) 221-6720 or see https://lctix.com/

It’s a hop, skip and jump to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where you can attend SONAR Rock at Redwood Lounge, 2105 East Lincolnway. Several bands have come together to raise funds to help ranchers and pet owners in Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Oregon and Florida rebuild after the summer tragedies of 2017. Mike Morris, The Road and Superblanket will perform at this free concert between 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 4. Free food from Down Home BBQ, Jim Beam drink specials, and great raffle prizes. Bring cash! Come and have some fun for a great cause. For more information, call (307) 635-9096 or email christieherronmedia@gmail.com