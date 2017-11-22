Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers – Home for the Holidays

Let the Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers kick off your holiday season with styles ranging from Josquin and Handl to Britten and Whitacre, traditional carols, and new classic arrangements by Straight No Chaser and Pentatonix.

The concert will be performed twice: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 2 p.m., at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1200 South Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins, and Sunday, December 10, 2017, 3 p.m., at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2919 Wilson Avenue, Loveland.

Tickets are available at the door: $18 adult/$5 student.

Formed in 1988 by director Ann Bunyan, the Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers has performed concerts up and down the Colorado Front Range, plus tours in Minnesota and Nebraska and a special engagement at the Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. The ensemble is lauded for superb blend, rich musicality and clear diction. Members are selected by audition and reside across the northern Front Range region.

Director Ann Bunyan has a B.M. in piano from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Potsdam, an M.M. in choral conducting from Southern Methodist University, and matriculated in doctoral studies in choral conducting at the University of Texas at Austin. She is known for her varied concert selections ranging from the Renaissance to the modern, including light jazz and pop styles.

Contact Ann Bunyan: 970-667-1764, sathiandann@gmail.com

www.rockymountainchambersingers.org