Local rodeo organizations team up to recognize excellence

For the first time, the Greeley Stampede, Rooftop Rodeo Estes, and Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo partnered to recognize one contestant from the combined rodeo series that earned the most points in 2017 for the Rodeo 34 Award. That winner is Sydni Blanchard, a professional barrel racer from Alberquerque, NM and a member of the Women’s Pro Rodeo association.