Roamin’ the Range for books

by Libby James

ljames@northfortynews.com

In the words of wise and well-known local author, Laura Pritchett, “… reading increases compassion, empathy, knowledge, and therefore bridges gaps. Perhaps we should buy books for relatives and friends who AREN’T likely to read, just to see if, on the off-chance, we can ignite change…”

Buying books can become an expensive proposition, but if you aren’t hung up on a shiny new cover and unturned pages and if you are enticed by a bit of an adventure into the unknown, why not head for a local used bookstore?

Arvada and Louisville seem to be hotbeds of used bookstores in the area, but I’ve tried to stay closer to home in Northern Colorado where it is more convenient to seek out literary treasures of the past and recent past.

There may be no better way to spend a leisurely afternoon on a blustery January day than to head to one of these spots.

Specializing in used, rare and out-of-print books, Booklovers LLC is in Suite A, 132 West Troutman Parkway, in south Fort Collins. They’re open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and also carry magazines, music and videos.

The Eclectic Reader, at 1119 West Drake Road in Cimarron Plaza, corner of Shields Street and Drake Road in Fort Collins, has more than 20,000 books and an especially extensive horticulture and natural history selection. The shop is dedicated to “free thinkers and independent readers of the world who love to browse until their next book finds them.” You’ll never be sorry you spent a few hours in this place. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. (970) 223-4019.

The Matter Bookstore and Wolverine Farm Bookstore, 144 North College Avenue in Fort Collins, has some devoted fans. One of them said, “An awesome little bookstore full of great titles. I was in green reading heaven. Books on horticulture, biodynamic gardening, homesteading, brewing…it was amazing.” Open Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (970) 472-4284.

Whampus Used Books at 636 East Eisenhower in Loveland is the new kid on the used-book street in Northern Colorado. The owner’s enthusiasm for books grew and grew until he had to open a place to share his passion with like-minded others. Art, natural history, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, religion, self-help, he’s got it all. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (970) 619-8238.

Old Firehouse Books, now a prominent new bookseller in Fort Collins, was once the Book Rack, a used bookstore in town. To this day, it carries a selection of used books. Housed in the historic Fort Collins firehouse from which it takes its name, the store is located at 232 Walnut Street and is open Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (970) 484-7898.