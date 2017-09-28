“Rugged Mountain Life” lecture series presents talk about Dickerson sisters

On October 3, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Brian Carroll will be telling stories about the beloved Dickerson sisters of north-central Larimer County at the Masonic Temple, 325 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, as part of the Fort Collins Historical Society’s series of presentations on “Rugged Mountain Life.”

Helen and Alice Dickerson lived in an isolated homestead cabin in the upper Buckhorn Canyon for 80 years. They were noted for their hardy, rugged way of life, as well as for the handmade crafts and artwork they sold to travelers who braved the rough mountain road.

“If you have any items from the Dickerson sisters, bring them along to ‘show and share,’ ” urges the Historical Society. Admission to the event is free.