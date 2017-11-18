Santa Arrives in Old Town Square! Today, November 18th

Fort Collins, CO – The 2017 holiday season is upon us and as is tradition, Jolly Old Saint Nick will return to his Holiday Workshop located in Old Town Square on Saturday, November 18th!

This year, Santa Claus will arrive by horse drawn carriage at noon on the corner of Walnut and Linden Street next to the Old Town Square Stage. The public is invited to get into the holiday spirit by dressing in holiday costumes and gathering to welcome Santa as he arrives to his Workshop accompanied by his musical elves.

Santa’s Workshop is open to children of all ages and their families and is completely free to the public! Visitors may also have their pictures taken with Santa and select from a variety of picture packages including glossy prints and digital packages. Prices for picture packages will be posted at the Workshop. The public is encouraged to visit early in the season and special picture package discounts will be given on Wednesdays through December 6th.

Being the world renowned traveler that he is, Santa is trilingual and knows Sign Language! Santa will be present at his workshop taking pictures and listening to children’s holiday wish lists until 6pm that evening and again during similar hours throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

A professional photographer will be on hand during regular hours to capture those unforgettable moments.

Santa Claus will also be making regular trips to Clothes Pony & Dandelion Toys starting on November 24th for Storytime on Thursdays and Fridays at 11:30am.

When: Santa Arrives in Old Town Square on November 18th at Noon

Times: Santa will be present at his workshop on:

• November 18th – December 17th: Wednesday through Sunday from Noon – 6pm

• December 19th – December 24th: Every Day from Noon – 6pm. Closes at 4pm on Christmas Eve

Santa will be present for Storytime at Clothes Pony & Dandelion Toys on:

• November 24th – December 22nd on Thursdays and Fridays at 11:30am

Info #: (970) 484-2020