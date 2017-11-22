Senior Helpers® Opens Doors and Brings Jobs to Fort Collins

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring 30 New Jobs to the Area

FORT COLLINS, CO (November 21, 2017)—Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, today announced the official opening of its Fort Collins location, to be managed and operated by Gil Atanasoff. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families throughout Larimer County, which includes Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park and the surrounding area. It hopes to bring more than 30 new jobs to the region over the next year. Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

“We were drawn to Senior Helpers by the quality of services it offers, and the opportunity to be a part of a company that is known as the best in the industry in providing specialized caregiver training in Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and now, Parkinson’s disease care,” said Atanasoff. “I fell in love with this industry and the ability to help seniors. The caregiver-specific training programs Senior Helpers develops at the national level help our team at the local level provide a valuable resource to our community.”

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Fort Collins are fully trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company’s Senior Gems® Alzheimer’s and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow and is endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Local residents will also benefit from the company’s new Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training and certification program created in conjunction with leading experts from the National Parkinson Foundation’s Center of Excellence.

“We’re pleased to welcome Gil to our team as the newest Senior Helpers franchise owner,” said Chris Buitron, chief marketing officer, Senior Helpers. “Gil brings a passion for his community and an understanding of the importance of in-home senior care to his new role. This will serve him well and be rewarding for seniors and families living in Fort Collins and the surrounding area.”

Senior Helpers newest franchise office is located at 430 Stover St, Fort Collins, CO 80524. For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/ fortcollins. For inquiries, please call Gil Atanasoff at 970-658-8228 or email gil@seniorhelpers.com. Senior Helpers of Fort Collins is also hiring caregivers. For more information on available jobs call 970-658-8228 or email gil@seniorhelpers.com.