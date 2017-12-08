SHMALTZ BREWING LIGHTS UP THE SEASON WITH LIMITED-RELEASE HOLIDAY SEASONALS AND SHTICK IN A BOX VARIETY PACK

Turning 21 is an epic milestone. Ever since the National Minimum Drinking Age Act was passed and implemented in the 1980’s, 21 is synonymous across the 50 U.S. states with the legal ability to purchase beer, wine and spirits. This holiday season, Shmaltz Brewing Company celebrates its own coming of age as the Upstate New York brewery hosts “21 & Over” events across the country in honor of its 21st birthday. Launch events will be listed on

In advance of the nationwide events, Shmaltz Brewing releases two new holiday beers and the annual favorite Shitck In A Box variety 12-pack. An homage to the Festival of Lights, Shmaltz’s golden strong ale Chanukah, Hanukkah…Pass The Beer®rolls out in 4-packs (12 oz. bottles) to 35 states within Shmaltz’s expansive distribution network. The much-anticipated Jewbelation 21® Anniversary Ale (draft & 22 oz. bottles) is brewed with 10 Malts and 11 Hops and is amped up to 12.1% ABV.There’s no JUNK in the Shitck In A Box with four award-winning beers included in the variety pack: Hop Manna IPA®, Slingshot American Craft Lager®, Messiah Nut Brown Ale®, and Chanukah, Hanukkah…Pass The Beer®.

21 Years — celebrating being the largest, the smallest, the most award winning, and astonishingly still the only Jewish celebration beer in the country. And also 21 years as a complex borscht of much more as well — creating brands, selling brands, acquiring brands. Reinventing the company to reflect the new brick and mortar facility. Transforming from exclusively contract brewing with another producer to now being a contract brewer itself for other respected regional beer companies. Over 30 professional tribe members comprise the Shmaltz efforts, continuing to amass over 40 awards and counting. Through this trek, Shmaltz maintains its enduring sense of shtick that paved the way to this milestone.

And what would a true celebration be without the proper beers to mark such an occasion?

New Releases

Chanukah, Hanukkah…Pass the Beer® — Golden Strong Ale with Cocoa Nibs

Candles won’t be the only thing getting lit this year, with this bright caramel colored, golden strong ale. The fluffy white head releases notes of honey, chocolate, and harkens back to memories of Holiday gelt coins. 8 malts & 8 hops balance biscuit and toast with light peach smoothly dancing with the chocolate from the cocoa nibs and a hint of vanilla on the finish. The 8% ABV warms up both the season and this luscious libation.

Jewbelation 21® — Dark American Strong Ale

Mazel Tov — it’s a big beautiful bouncing barelywine! Shmaltz’s 14th version of its acclaimed seasonal Anniversary offering Jewbelation® essentially stands as a triple brown ale. Pouring a dense mocha head, the color spans deep maroon to dark ruby. Flavors of this massive complex malt bill overflow with dark fruits — bing cherry, raisins, currants, and figs. Pronounced notes of pumpernickel and dark chocolate, coffee roast and cherry wood dance with pounds and pounds of hops leading with citrus and stone fruit up front melding into a grassy earthiness on the finish. Rising to a hefty 12.1% ABV, the alcohol feels more warming and welcoming than its percentage might suggest. A very complex anniversary ale worthy of being part of the Jewbelation® family.

Shtick in a Box — Holiday Variety 12-Pack

There’s no JUNK in this box! Just in time for the holidays, Shmaltz releases the award-winning Shtick in a Box Holiday Variety 12-Pack. Shmaltz has somethin’ real special to give you inside this package. Craft beer lovers will find three Shmaltz favorites and all World Beer Championship Gold Medal winners, Hop Manna IPA®, Slingshot American Craft Lager®, and Messiah Nut Brown Ale®, with a gift of the 2017 version of Chanukah, Hanukkah…Pass the Beer®. You won’t even need to wrap this platinum award-winning package, unless it’d be for safety.

At age 21, Shmaltz pairs its unique shtick with a diversified business model including innovative He’brew creations, the acquisition and expansion of its regional Alphabet City brand, the re-introduction of its hyperlocal upstate 518 & 838 series, as well as expanded contract brewing for respected regional producers.

With their brewery favorites, Hop Manna IPA®, Slingshot American Craft Lager®, Messiah Nut Brown Ale®, and Bittersweet Lenny’s RIPA®, over a dozen seasonals, special releases and collaborations, and now the lineup of a behemoth anniversary beer, Jewbelation 21®, the culmination of Shmaltz’s 21st year overflows with unforgettable fermentables.

To Life… L’Chaim!

