HOLIDAY PLANTS AND GIFTS ON SALE AT THE GARDENS

FORT COLLINS – NOVEMBER 20, 2017 – The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, ushers in the season with its annual Holiday Plant & Gift Sale open now through the month of December. Beautiful botanicals all grown in The Gardens’ greenhouse include vibrant poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas cactus, cyclamen, paperwhites, and unique succulents are available for sale. Prices range from $7-$16.

A fully stocked Gift Shop at The Gardens offers unique, botanically-inspired gift items to browse and shop. Annual memberships to The Gardens are also available for your gift giving. Shopping hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.and 5-9 p.m. (beginning Dec. 2); and Sunday (beginning Dec 3), 5-9 p.m.

All proceeds of the Holiday Plant and Gift Sale benefit the horticulture and education programs offered at the Gardens on Spring Creek. For more information about the sale and the Gardens on Spring Creek, please visit www.fcgov.com/gardens or call 970.416.2486.