Shop for unique handcrafted Turkish items at “Pop-Up Market”

Just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, 200 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, is hosting a Turkish Pop-Up Market. Shop at the temporary marketplace from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, only! Items for sale, all handcrafted in Turkey, include carpets, kilims (flat woven rugs), bath towels, soap, handbags, knitted children’s vests, tribal jewelry, and scarves. For more information about the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, visit http://globalvillagemuseum.org/